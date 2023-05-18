5 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that Ghana is set to receive the first tranche of the $3 billion bailout package approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), tomorrow, May 19, 2023.

While speaking at a joint press conference between the Government of Ghana and officials of the IMF, Ofori-Atta outlined a roadmap for continued financial support from the IMF over the coming months.

“There is a $600 million release, and we will be working with the IMF to see if we can get it by tomorrow, and then we will move on to the next 6 months which will be another $600 million, and then we move on to about 5 different tranches every 6 months in the periods ahead.”

Source: citifmonline