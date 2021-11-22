3 hours ago

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo has established some four qualities or traits her prospective suitors much possess before reaching out to her.

Stating how she has been a victim of love, Efia Odo said moving forward, she intends not to welcome any kind of man into her life.

Efia Odo said she has been single for the past two years simply because she has been unable to find the right partner.

However, these are the types of men who do not stand a chance with Efia Odo.

’Broke’ men

Efia Odo has vowed to not have any sort of relationship whatsoever with broke men.

The popular actress said, the days where she rigorously spent on men are over and as such she needs a man who can cater for her needs.

“The days when I used to take care of men because I was in love are over. If you are broke then please don’t come near me because I want a man who will spend on me,” she stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

Married men

Efia Odo has warned men who fall in this category not to cross her path. She said married men are a total turn-off for her adding that she doesn’t want to be the cause of a failed marriage.

“I don’t do married men, I get a lot of married men approaching me and wanting to start a relationship with me but it’s a straight no for me. I don’t want to be the reason a marriage will fail,” she explained.

Lazy/abusive men

Efia Odo said she cannot stand the mere sight of a lazy man.

According to Efia, she also will not condone any man who attempts to be violent with her.

“So if you are lazy, then it is a no-no for me. If you are abusive then forget about dating Efia Odo because it will not work. I have been single for two years now and I’m patiently waiting for the right man,” she said.

Source: Ghanaweb