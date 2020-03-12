1 hour ago

Actress and former Kwese TV presenter Efia Odo has shared new photos after undergoing a procedure to enhance her backside.

Efia Odo caused a stir on social media on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, when she shared a video of herself getting a backside massage.

In the video, Efia Odo lay in bed without clothes while the lady doing the massage lifted her backside with an object looking like an artificial hand.

It later turned out that the massage was a non-surgical procedure of getting one's backside to be lifted and enhanced in size.

Hours after the video, Efia has taken to Instagram to show off her supposedly improved backside.

In the photos, Efia Odo could be seen wearing a skimpy white t-shirt over a blue pair of jeans.

With her back to the camera, the photo showed a seeming improvement in the size of Efia Odo's backside.

Captioning the photo, Efia Odo wrote: "Hit it from the back You know I like it like that ."