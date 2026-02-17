3 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian vocalist Efya has ushered in a beautiful new chapter of her life, quietly exchanging vows with fellow musician Tomi Thomas in an intimate Valentine’s Day ceremony on February 14, 2026.

Though the celebration was deliberately kept private, short video clips from the occasion soon found their way onto social media, instantly captivating fans.

In the widely shared footage, Efya is seen glowing with joy, gently cradling her baby bump — a tender moment that sent the internet into a frenzy of congratulations and admiration.

Born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, the 38-year-old songstress marked the milestone with a refined yet understated ceremony attended by close friends, family and selected figures from the entertainment industry.

The ambience blended elegance with warmth, reflecting both celebration and intimacy.

Radiant and visibly excited as she awaits her first child, Efya made a striking appearance at the reception in a custom-tailored outfit that beautifully accentuated her pregnancy.

She later changed into a bespoke white gown that flowed effortlessly, paired with delicately designed heels that added a touch of timeless sophistication.

Her look was completed with flawless makeup that softly highlighted her natural features, alongside a sleek frontal lace hairstyle cascading gracefully over her shoulders.

The mood throughout the evening remained joyful yet tasteful, as fellow artistes and loved ones gathered to honour the couple’s union.

Efya’s husband, Tomi Thomas, is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter and performer celebrated for his genre-blending sound that draws from Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop and dancehall.

He first rose to prominence as a member of the influential music collective Loud On Sound (LOS) before launching his solo career.

In 2014, Tomi Thomas released his debut EP Patience, followed by a string of singles that cemented his reputation across Africa and beyond.

Known for his versatility, his music spans soul, reggae, jazz and Afrobeat, with collaborations across Nigeria’s alternative and mainstream scenes shaping him into one of the continent’s most distinctive contemporary voices.

Together, Efya and Tomi Thomas represent a powerful fusion of musical artistry and personal growth — a union that fans across Ghana, Nigeria and beyond are celebrating as one defined by love, creativity and new beginnings.