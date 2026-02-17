2 hours ago

The management of award-winning Ghanaian singer Efya has moved swiftly to correct widespread reports suggesting the artiste secretly married Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas in Accra on Valentine’s Day.

Addressing the speculation in an exclusive interview with Adom FM, Efya’s team clarified that the much-talked-about gathering held on February 14, 2026, at a residence in Trassaco Phase II was not a wedding ceremony, but a private knocking ceremony involving only close family members and a few trusted friends.

According to the team, a modest celebration followed the traditional engagement rites, during which videos were recorded. Those clips later found their way onto social media, fuelling assumptions that a full marriage ceremony had taken place.

“The whole thing was meant to be private,” the management stressed. “So we’re surprised the videos surfaced online. Many people go through knocking ceremonies and things don’t always progress immediately to marriage. Calling it a wedding is inaccurate.”

They added that describing the event as a marriage creates unnecessary pressure, especially since customary family processes have not been completed.

“Because the family processes are not done, this kind of publicity can even complicate matters,” the team explained.

The clarification has put to rest days of intense online chatter, with Efya’s camp urging the public to respect the privacy of the families involved and avoid jumping to conclusions based on viral clips.