2 hours ago

Following the conclusion of the TotalEnegies U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco 2023, Egypt U23 captain Ibrahim Adel has been named the Best Player of the tournament.

The announcement came after the final match in Rabat on Saturday night, where hosts Morocco emerged as champions with a 2-1 victory over Egypt.

Several players received personal awards from the Technical Study Group of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in recognition of their outstanding performances throughout the competition.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Moroccan striker, claimed the Umbro Golden Boot award for being the top scorer of the tournament, having netted three goals.

His goal-scoring prowess was evident throughout the tournament, and it is worth noting that since 2015, no player has surpassed the record of five goals set by Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo.

Ibrahim Adel, the captain of Egypt's U23 team, was named the tournament's best player.

His exceptional performances and leadership guided Egypt to the final, earning him this recognition. Adel's midfield dominance and playmaking skills played a vital role in his team's success.

Hamza Alaa, the goalkeeper for Al Ahly, received the award for the best goalkeeper.

He displayed remarkable agility, authority, and excellent technical control of the ball throughout the tournament, conceding only two goals in the final.

Guinea, who finished fourth in the competition, was honored with the Fair Play Award for their sportsmanship and fair conduct demonstrated throughout the tournament.