1 hour ago

Egyptian Premier League new boys Ceramica Cleopatra have reportedly reached an agreement with Tunisian giants Esperance for the transfer of Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The newly promoted side recently announced the capture of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah on a free transfer from KF Tirana.

Confirmation of the midfielder's transfer to the newly promoted Egyptian side is expected in the coming days as both parties are tying the loose end of the deal.

The Egyptian side reportedly made an offer of $180,000 for the Ghanaian midfielder but the Tunisian side wanted more as they were not the only ones interested.

Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi were also on the haunt for the Ghanaian midfielder and tabled a $150,000 offer and Esperance were hoping for a bidding war to ensue between the two teams in order to drive up the player's asking prize but the player preferred to move to Egypt than war torn Libya.

The Tunisia side are not averse to losing the Ghanaian for good money as already they have a replacement in fans darling boy Ghaylan al-Shaalani while Muhammad Ali is also still around.

Kwame Bonsu joined the Tunisian giants in 2018 from Kumasi Asante Kotoko and has since impressed for Esperance.