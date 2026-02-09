2 hours ago

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is mourning the loss of his grandfather, with messages of support and condolences pouring in for the 31-year-old and his family during what has been a deeply sad period.

The club’s talisman, affectionately known as the “Egyptian King”, has endured a challenging campaign on the pitch, and the personal loss adds to what has been an emotionally demanding season for the forward.

Salah has long been regarded as a symbol of resilience and professionalism, often carrying the expectations of both club and country. News of his bereavement has prompted Liverpool supporters and members of the wider football community to rally around him, offering words of comfort and encouragement.

While football takes a back seat at times like this, many fans are hopeful that, once he has had time to grieve, Salah will find the strength to rediscover his best form and help guide Liverpool through the remainder of the season.

For now, the focus remains on supporting Salah and his family as they navigate this moment of loss, with the football world united in sympathy during a difficult chapter in his life.