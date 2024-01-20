1 hour ago

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is facing a significant setback in Egypt's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign as he is set to miss the team's next two matches due to a muscle injury.

The Egyptian Football Federation confirmed the news, revealing that Salah has a strain in his back muscle.

Salah, a key figure for both Liverpool and the Egyptian national team, had to leave the pitch just before half-time during Egypt's recent draw with Ghana due to discomfort in his hamstring.

The injury has now been identified as a back muscle strain, ruling him out of Egypt's crucial upcoming matches in the AFCON.

This development comes as a blow to Egypt's aspirations in the tournament, particularly in the final group game against Cape Verde and any subsequent matches should Egypt qualify for the next round.

Salah's absence will be keenly felt, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already been in discussions with the player about the injury.

The Egyptian team will need to navigate the challenges ahead without one of their star players, adding a layer of complexity to their AFCON campaign.