The Nkwanta South Police in the Oti Region have arrested eight teenage girls for allegedly breaking into a residence and stealing more than GH¢20,000 in cash along with other valuables.

The owner of the stolen money, who is said to have suffered multiple robbery incidents in recent months, has not yet been publicly identified.

The incident has left residents in the area alarmed, with many expressing growing concerns about the rise in youth involvement in criminal activities.

According to police reports, the suspects — aged between 13 and 17 years — are students from various schools within the Nkwanta South Municipality. They are currently in custody assisting with ongoing investigations.

Preliminary findings reveal that the girls were part of a gang that had been monitoring the victim’s movements and would strike only when he was away from home, particularly during school holidays.

Police sources also indicate that one of the suspects, believed to have received GH¢2,000 from the stolen money, is currently on the run along with her parents.

Authorities have urged the public to volunteer any information that could help track down the remaining suspect and support the investigation.