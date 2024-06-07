13 minutes ago

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has made a significant move by awarding a professional contract to Andrew Junior Awusi, a talented teenager of Ghanaian descent.

The contract, which runs until June 2026, includes an option for an additional year extension. Awusi, aged 18, has been nurtured by The Eagles since the age of 11, showcasing his immense promise within the club's ranks.

Despite attracting interest from various quarters, Eintracht Frankfurt moved swiftly to secure Awusi's services, warding off potential suitors eyeing his talent.

The club's official website announced the deal, highlighting the winger's tenure at the club since 2017 and the extension of his stay.

Sporting director Timmo Hardung expressed his satisfaction in retaining Awusi, emphasizing the youngster's exciting skills and the club's commitment to his development.

"We’re pleased that we’ve been able to retain another talented youngster for the coming years in Junior. With his dribbling ability in attack and threat in front of goal, he has an exciting skillset. Our joint task now is to gradually introduce Junior to men’s football so he can show his qualities on a regular basis on the pitch.”

Despite battling injuries, Awusi made significant contributions to Frankfurt's U19 team during the U19-Bundesliga S/SW 23/24 season, showcasing his versatility by scoring twice and providing five assists in 13 league appearances.

With his professional contract secured, Awusi is poised to continue his development and make a mark in the Bundesliga scene in the years to come.