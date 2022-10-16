1 hour ago

In attempts to create jobs for the teaming employed youth the Ejisu constituency, MP for the area, John Ampontuah Kumah, has teamed up with some partners in the private sector to roll out a pilot poultry project.

So far, they have started harvesting over 3000 eggs a day from the poultry project.

The youth in charge of the project started with 4,000 birds and are ready to enter the next phase of the project with 10,000 birds.

Dr. Kumah in an engagement with his constituents over the weekend stormed the poultry farm where he encouraged them to keep up the work.

After inspecting the projects, he said "My objective for supporting and driving such projects is to encourage the youth in Ejisu to take up agriculture seriously as a means for wealth and job creation".

According to him, the data shown him indicate that they recorded about 6,516 eggs in just two days.

He therefore encouraged the youth to believe in themselves and take full advantage of the initiative.

"I want to encourage young people in the constituency to believe that they can be the change that they sought. We want to give them opportunities. This is part of the CLUB 100 agenda that I have put across," he charged.

"All the CLUB 100 members should have a minimum turnover of Ghc1,000,000 per year, so these are businesses that we are deliberately supporting and growing so that in a very short time we can have formidable entrepreneurs within the Ejisu Constituency", he added.

The beneficiaries with Agricultural backgrounds are expected to manage the poultry and fish ponds to increase the production of fish for the market.

The project is in partnership with So Good Fish Farm, Ministry for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the Center for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).