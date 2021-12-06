2 hours ago

A 37-year-old ex-police officer has been arrested by police at Ejisu for allegedly shooting at his tenant over rent arrears.

Prince Nyarko was said to have fired two gunshots on Saturday, December 5, 2021, to ostensibly cause harm to his tenant after a scuffle between the two over unpaid rent.

According to Kwame Agyenim, the tenant who spoke to local radio station, Otec FM, the suspect asked him to move his family out of the house after their rent agreements had expired for three days.

He added that the landlord had asked them to vacate the house around 1:00 am in the morning but he refused due to do so due to the time range.

“Mr Nyarko went into his room and returned with a Pump Action gun, which I at first thought was only a move by him to scare me out of the house”.

“I went into my car to drive out of the house only for my landlord to fire two shots directly at me in the car, I had to scale the fence war to save my life,” he recounted.

Attempts to get Mr Nyarko to narrate his side of the story have been unsuccessful so far but a reliable source at Ejisu Police Command has confirmed the arrest.

Find photos of the incident below: