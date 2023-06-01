2 hours ago

The Ejisu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE), launched its Annual Citizenship Week Celebration on the 26th May, 2023 under the theme ''30 years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion, the Role of the Ghanaian Child''.

The outfit used Madam Priscilla Akado from the Department of Social Welfare and Community for development as the resource person to engage three schools comprising,

M/A Experimental, Roman Catholic and Presbyterian Junior High Schools all in Ejisu Municipality.

She used the occasion to remind the School children of their responsibilities as agent of change and encouraged them to play various roles to build a democratic Ghana that is strong, peaceful and vibrant.

It was also an avenue used by madam Priscilla (Resource Person) to instil in the pupil the value of accountability, being disciplined to ensure a clean and a hygienic environment, respecting the rights of others and to uphold the constitution and the law.

A total of one thousand two hundred and fifty eight (1,258) pupils were drawn from these schools.

In attendance were staff from NCCE in Ejisu namely George Amponsah Boateng (M D), Madam Hagar Adu-Poku, Madam Felicia Afful and Mr Ofori Martin.