2 hours ago

The Ejisu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has in commemoration of Ghana's 30 years of constitutional democracy engaged some faith based organisations (FBOs) on the celebration.

The emphasis was on the need for the citizenry to uphold, preserve, and protect the 1992 constitution as the supreme and fundamental law of the country.

The directorate engaged the Al-Suna central mosque at Ejisu zongo, St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church at Akyeremade, Ebenezer Presbyterian church at Serwaakura and Goodnews Assemblies of God at Ejisu New Town.

Mr. Albert Bentil(PCEO) who led the team in his sensitization indicated the imperative need for citizens to protect and preserve the constitution of the country at all times.

He mentioned that Ghana is celebrating 30 years of constitutional democracy after series of coup d'etat from 1969 to 1979 after which the 1992 constitution became a legal document under which the country has been governed for the past 30years. He admonished all to respect the constitution and live accordingly in order not to do anything that will go contrary to what the constitution seeks.

Felicity Afful and Nicholina Dwumah, both ACEOs also encouraged the audience to be active citizens and eschew the habit of sitting on the fence. They added that for Ghana's democracy to thrive, citizens must be Patriotic and actively perform their duties and obligations such as culture of national cohesion, transparency , accountability, respect for the rule of law amongst others.