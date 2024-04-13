1 hour ago

Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been discharged from the hospital.

In a video shared by GHOne TV via X on Saturday afternoon, Nyantakyi who is contesting in the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ejisu, can be seen arriving at a voting centre after he was admitted at the Asokore Mampong hospital hours before the crucial primaries.

The portal added that a source within the former GFA president’s camp attributed his hospitalisation to stress following the Ramadan.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was accompanied by some members of his team, appeared frail and seemed unable to walk well on his own.

He was however seen waving at party delegates at the centre.

The NPP primaries in the Ejisu constituency is being held after the unfortunate passing of the late Member of Parliament Dr. John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

On April 6, the NPP vetting committee cleared some nine aspirants vying for candidacy in the party’s parliamentary primary.

The candidates are Kwabena Boateng, Dr. Evans Duah, Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Helena Mensah and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey

The rest are Portia Baffoe Abronye, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Aaron Prince Duah and Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled a by-election in the constituency for April 30, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Credit: Ghanaweb