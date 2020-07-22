38 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Layer John Ampontuah Kumah has received his voter’s ID card after going through the registration process on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEIP registered at the Odaho M/A Basic School im the Ejisu constituency.

After securing the ID card, Mr. Kumah noted that "I was impressed with the Covid-19 safety protocols that the Electoral Commission had put in place to ensure I go through a very smooth and safe process".

According to him, "after days of monitoring with the national and constituency executives, I'm satisfied with the number of people who have come out to register. I will continue to entreat all Ghanaians to go out and get registered to be eligible to vote December 7, as this is the only way we can reward President Akufo-Addo for his good work for vpast four years".

He urged Ghanaians not forget to follow the COVID-19 protocols as they step out to register.

John Kumah since the beginning of the registration has toured all the centres where the Electoral Commission’s is conducting the exercise.

During his tour to the 28 electoral areas, he also donated thirty (30) megaphones and hand sanitizers to the Electoral Commission officials at the various electoral areas.

The megaphones were to be used in amassing people by inviting them to the centres and also to spread the good deeds of the ruling NPP Government.