1 hour ago

The MP for Ejura Sekyedumase Alhaji Muhammad Bawah Braimah has been discharged from the hospital after an alleged attack on him by NPP thugs.

Hon. Bawah Braimah was on Monday physically assaulted at Nkwanta, a suburb of Ejura over voter registration misunderstandings.

A ghanaguardian.com source confirmed that the that the thugs physically assaulted and inflicted some wounds on Hon Bawa Braimah, who is a member of Parliament's public account Committee.

He was sent to the Kasei hospital for treatment and is in stable condition after he was discharged later in the evening.

The assailants are not yet known as the police are yet to commence investigations to the incident.

But fingers are already pointing at the NPP's parliamentary candidate Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba, who is staging a come back after losing to Hon. Bawah Braimah in the 2016 election.

Political situation in the constituency remains precarious since the commencement of the new voter registration.

The NPP has been accused of busing people from Kumasi and other places to get them registered at constitiency in attempt to increase its chances of wrestling the seat from the NDC.

The battle for the Ejura-Skyedumase seat promises to be a fierce contest between the two candidates who only swapped positions after the 2016 election.

It is contest between a current MP a and former MP, which doubles as a battle between a former DCE and current DCE, respectively

Alhaji Bawah had served as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejura Sekyedumase between 2013 and January 2017.

Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba, who is the current MCE, is promising to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), after a narrow defeat in 2016.

The candidate, who suffered a narrow defeat in the 2016 election after winning the seat for the first time for NPP in 2012, believes he has a brighter chance to reclaim the seat in the December 07 elections.

However, peace stability the constituency remains shaky as the alleged busing of voters from Kumasi faces fears resistance from the NDC.