4 hours ago

Christford Affadu Danful, widely known as Ekow Black, has been hauled before the Adabraka Magistrate Court to answer to charges stemming from an alleged domestic abuse incident that has sparked public outrage.

The 25-year-old unemployed man has been charged with assault, contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to prosecutors, Ekow Black allegedly attacked Rachel Oduro without her consent, inflicting harm and pain during an incident said to have occurred on November 30, 2025, within the Accra Magisterial District.

The prosecution maintains that the complainant was subjected to a severe beating.

The case gained widespread attention after a video of the alleged assault circulated widely on social media, prompting intense public debate.

In court, however, the accused contended that the incident shown in the video took place several months earlier.

Beyond the assault charge, Ekow Black is also facing additional allegations, including threats to release intimate images and sextortion, further compounding the seriousness of the case.

The court granted the accused bail in the sum of GH₵30,000 with sureties, and he is expected to reappear on February 10, 2026, as proceedings continue.