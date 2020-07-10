3 hours ago

Some top Ghanaian celebrities are baffled by Counsellor George Lutterodt’s recent statement about rape victims.

The controversial counsellor in an interview on Adom FM on Wednesday, July 8, claimed that victims of rape always enjoy the act.

But he got a damning response from actress Ama K Abebrese.

And now, some top celebrities have joined the bashing.

Hip-hop musician E.L tweeted: “Personally I don’t Blame Lutterodt , he cant be helped.

I blame the stations that continue to give him the platform to spew and spread his dangerous and ignorant rhetoric.”

R&B musician Chase said: “Told y’all to cancel this wackness of a mentality from tv.Even some women insulted me in the comment section, smh can’t make it up this is craaaaaazy”.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim stated: “YES! He is fueling Rape culture and sexual violence! This is clear case of a Rapist who’s sending out a direct message to the general public that Rape is okay. In his own words! He must be arrested and used as a scapegoat.”

Singer Sister Derby tweeted: “So ironic that the one with the filthy mouth, has no mask on. He promotes rape culture (victim blaming, slut-shaming, sexual objectification...) He should not be given a media platform to push such a harmful agenda!”

Lydia Forson wrote: “Sis,

You should direct your anger at the media houses who continue to give this man a platform to spew such dangerous narratives.

The Ghana Psychological Counsel dissociated itself from him and wrote to media houses to that effect.

They’ve ignored and use him for ratings.”

Joey B said: “thats my guy, but this is wrong.”