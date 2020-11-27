25 minutes ago

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has explained that she would win the December 7 election because of her position on the ballot paper for the elections.

Madam Akua Donkor said her 5th position on the ballot paper indicates victory because the figure five is associated with several victories.

The GFP leader made the observation in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM Friday.

Her views were being sought on the survey conducted by the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, and released on Thursday, November 26.

According to the survey, President Nana Akufo-Addo would win the 2020 elections by 51.7 percent.

She said in Twi that the number five means victory because the name Jesus has five letters.

She added that: “David killed Goliath in the Bible with five stones and the figure is five”, making five an enviable position on the ballot paper.

Madam Donkor recalled that in the 2016 elections, then-candidate Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party was on the fifth position and he won so she is convinced her position on the ballot paper would win her the election on December 7, 2020.