2 hours ago

Diaspora Patriots in Ghana Foundation (DPG) has asked Ghanaians to vote massively for the NPP in the upcoming General Elections.

The Chairman of the group, Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah explained that the current NPP Government has undertaken unprecedented policies and programs within just 4 years that affect lives positively.

According to him, policies like Free SHS, improved railway system as well as 1 District 1 Factory have all contributed to improving the lives of Ghanaians and show semblance to what exists in the more advanced countries. So, he entreated Ghanaians to vote massively to consolidate and advance them so that Ghana develops faster.

He stated that the previous NDC government led by Mr. Mahama was soundly kicked out of office by a margin of 1 million in the 2016 election due to corruption and underperforming.

“In the more advanced countries, Mr. Mahama will not even be nominated again after such an electoral performance,” He said during a press conference in Accra

He also made a donation of over 4000 NPP branded T-shirts, 10 Megaphones, 100 Solar Lamps, 10 Motorcycles, 200 NPP branded caps, and an undisclosed amount of money to support campaign activities at 8 Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region and 12 others across the country.

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Amasaman Hon. Akwasi Afrifa-Mensah on behalf of his colleague MPs expressed gratitude for the gesture and assured DPG that the items would be put to good use for the victory of the Party.

Mr. Alex Dadey, a businessman and party patron, who supported DPG said he is happy to donate for the success of the group and the NPP.

The NPP Greater Accra Deputy Regional Organizer, Jeff Kassim thanked DPG on behalf of the Regional Chairman and campaign team for the donations.