A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Alexander Kaakyire Frimpong, says former University of Cape Coast (UCC) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, can help John Mahama to win the 2020 elections.

Reports making rounds in the media indicate that the former President who is staging a comeback is seeking to convince the leadership of the party on why they should consider Prof Jane Opoku Agyemang to partner him for the 2020 elections.

The reports continued that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is considering choosing the former Education Minister over the likes of Awuah Darko and Dr Kwabena Duffour.

Some leading members of the NDC, the reports say, are not in favour of this choice and want her changed.

But Alexander Kaakyire Frimpong is of the opinion that a female candidate holds the magic wand to help the NDC flagbearer win the 2020 elections.

Speaking Monday, July 6, 2020, on An?pa B?fo? on Angel 102.9 FM, the Senior Lecturer said he is convinced the former academic has what it takes to help Mahama win the 2020 polls.

“She can do the [magic] for Ghana. I want more women in politics so I would be glad if he selects a woman to be his running mate…it’s only when one of the two biggest parties select a female running mate that there can be a female president in Ghana so that would be very import,” he opined.

Mr Frimpong added that Naana Opoku Agyemang can match sitting Vice President, Dr Bawumia, in other areas aside economics.

“People consider geographical factors and the electability of the candidate and the ability of the person to help in governance…there are people who can be electable but not good in governance and vice versa…,” he said.

Mr Frimpong continued that the Presidential candidates do not select their running mates from their strongholds because they do not just want regional balance but also to win the hearts of other floating voters.