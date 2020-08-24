3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu, will on Thursday, 28th August, 2020, pay a day's working visit to Dodowa, in the Shai-Osudoku Constituency.

A Statement issued by the NDC Constituency Secretary, Hon. Jones Ayertey, on 24th August, 2020, indicated that Hon Iddrissu will meet, interact with and energize the Constituency Campaign Team, the Leadership of the Party, the Party's Council of Elders and the Rank and File.

The Minority Leader will also pay courtesy calls on Zongo Chiefs and Islamic Clerics, interact with market women and address a mammoth rally of Youth and Women Groups.

The MP for Shai Osudoku, Hon Linda Akweley Ocloo and her Constituency Executives are elated with the upcoming visit of the respected Minority Leader, as it comes on the heels of the very successful recent visit to the Constituency by the NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; and a massive door-to-door campaign in the Shai and Osudoku areas by Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley's Professional Forum (PROFORUM).

The program of activities of Hon. Haruna Iddrissu's visit is as follows:

2:00pm – Interaction with Traders at the markets in Dodowa.

3:00pm – Courtesy call on the Chief and Elders of Dodowa Zongo, and Ramatown.

4:00pm – Address Youth and Women Groups of Dodowa Ramatown, Flatlands, Fulani, Metromass at the Ramatown Park.

5:00pm – Interaction with the Constituency campaign Team.