Ghana’s leading opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) will launch its manifesto for the 2020 general elections on Monday August 31, 2020, the National Communications Officer of the party has revealed.

Speaking at the party’s 11th weekly meet the press series at their headquarters in Accra, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi indicates that the manifesto launch will take place in the national capital.

“The manifesto will be launched on Monday August 31 in Accra,” He said.

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) launched their manifesto for the December polls last Saturday August 22,2020 at the University of Cape Coast in the Central region.

While addressing the gathering, General secretary of the Party Jon Boadu accused the NDC of delaying the launch of their manifesto so they can steal ideas from the NPP.

The NPP, among other things promised to construct and Airport and a fishing harbor in the Central region and also help the working class youth with loans for their rent payment.

The NDC, earlier this year embarked on a tour to ascertain the problems of the people problem, in line with which they designed their 2020 manifesto themed “ the people’s manifesto”.