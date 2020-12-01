3 hours ago

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its updated tertiary education policy proposal.

The policies; ‘Kyemu P3’ will see a 50% absorption of fees for all continuing tertiary students, and ‘Fa Ninyinaa’, a full absorption of fees for all fresh tertiary students admitted from the 2020/21 academic year.

NUGS has since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, variously advocated for the absorption of fees for tertiary students to help mitigate the economic impact the pandemic has had on working families and students.

The heed to the call as announced by former President John Dramani Mahama, according to a press statement by NUGS, is commendable.

Also, Mr Mahama, for clarity, said the implementation of the policy will be funded by the Annual Budget Funding Amount sourced from Ghana’s oil revenues.

NUGS has stated it will hold the NDC accountable in the fulfillment of the promise should the party win next Monday’s election.

