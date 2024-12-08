1 hour ago

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has won the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat in the Central Region.

The musician-turned-politician beat the New Patriotic Party's incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah, by over 2,000 votes.

A Plus polled a total of 14,277 votes against Naana Eyiah Quansah's 11,637 votes.

The other parliamentary candidates together polled a total of 10,112 votes.

A Plus reportedly took to the streets to celebrate a few hours after polls closed, without waiting for official confirmation of his victory.

Results from the various constituencies are being announced following the counting and collation of votes at the various polling and collation centres across the country.

The exercise, which is being held at the various collation centres in the country, is aimed at promoting transparency and fairness in the electioneering process.

Both the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party have been holding separate press conferences urging their supporters to remain calm and allow the EC to do its work.

The NPP has admonished its supporters to conduct themselves properly while they monitor the collation and announcement of results.

The NDC, on the other hand, has ordered its supporters to remain vigilant and not celebrate as they follow the process.

The 2024 elections were contested by 13 presidential candidates and 807 parliamentary candidates.