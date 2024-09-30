1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen, presidential candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) and founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), has nominated Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso, Esq. (E-KOD), as his vice presidential partner on the electoral ticket of the ARC.

At the youthful and yet epochal age of 40, E-KOD’s nomination as a vice presidential candidate meets the expectations of the teeming youth of Ghana who are yearning for inclusiveness in decision-making at the highest levels of governance.

Kwame Owusu Danso is recognized as a youth icon, a versatile, utility man of diverse talents with experience in corporate management, law, broadcast journalism, music, and civil society activism.

With a demonstrated and consistent history of influencing public causes for the benefit of the voiceless, especially for quality governance, E-KOD brings the conscience of concerned youth to the table of presidential decision-making in Ghana.

Working with renowned professionals and civil society activists including Dr. Lloyd Amoah of the University of Ghana, Dr. Kojo Asante, and Dr. Franklin Oduro, both of the leading governance and anti-corruption think tank Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), E-KOD is a foundation member of the Forum for Accountable Governance (FAG), a civil society organisation devoted to anti-corruption, reform of public financial management, electoral reform and better environmental governance, as well as respect for fundamental human rights in the exercise of public power and executive authority.

As the host of the Good Morning Africa talk show, aired on Pan-African Television worldwide, and with previous involvement with TV3, he comes across as a dedicated Pan-Africanist, reaching African multitudes across the diaspora with a message of a mindset change for African-led governance reforms, that prioritise African needs in a purposeful and peaceful world community of partnership without discrimination.

Lawyer Kwame Owusu Danso has also paid his dues as a corporate executive, supporting strategic corporate management in the former Airtel Ghana as well as the Trasacco Group, both reputed giants in the world of work in Ghana.

Vice presidential nominee Kwame is also very proud of his time as a Hiplife rapper. E-Nice, Echo, and other musical groupings were the tapestry on which E-KOD wove his magic, with hit singles ‘Gologolo’ and ‘Shikome’, amongst the most memorable musical deliveries of the time.

Indeed, with Charles Yeboah Danso, Echo won the 2008 Ghana edition of the Nescafe African Revelation of the Year.

Described publicly as a lawyer, broadcaster, political activist, Pan-Africanist, corporate strategist, and rhythm man, E-KOD sees himself simply as a youth rights advocate.

In answer to the direct question: ‘what are the hurdles you see our youths are facing?’, his response is as follows: “I am not too old neither am I too young and certainly, I can’t admit to knowing all the problems confronting our dear nation Ghana, but the trouble in Ghana is simply and squarely a leadership crisis finding its expression in the volcanic way of our practice of politics in Ghana. Let me hasten to indicate that there is nothing wrong with Ghanaians, our land, our climate, our water, and our ability to think and do things for ourselves”

This is the youth icon that Alan Kyerematen is offering to Ghanaians, a leadership duo dedicated to solutions to advance the genuine desires of Ghanaians for improved standards of living with fair opportunity and inclusive prosperity.