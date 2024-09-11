3 hours ago

The running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has stated that the time has come for the Ahafo Region to be liberated from the persistent electoral violence fueled by politicians each election year.

He warned that, anyone attempting to incite trouble would face legal consequences.

Speaking at Ayomso in the Asunafo North Constituency during his campaign tour, Dr. Opoku Prempeh said, “Those who typically incite the youth to cause violence are often those who have their families residing abroad. This election is about ideas and advocating for national development, not about violence.”

He urged NPP supporters in the region to resist any attempts to provoke them into violent clashes.

“The law will deal with anyone who tries to make the region notorious for violence due to their own selfish interests,” he added.

Evans Opoku Bobie, the MP for Asunafo South and Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, reminded the people of the region that the NPP is the best option for development.

He appealed to the electorate, saying, “Give me another term to continue with the projects I have already started.”