4 hours ago

Deputy Finance Minister and member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Kumah has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate position in the 2024 general elections.

This has taken many grassroots members of the party by surprise, as John Kumah was not initially seen as a frontrunner for the position.

Founder and Leader of Charisma Temple International Ministry, Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah has said that no one should underrate John Kumah in the NPP's quest to select a running.

Speaking exclusively with Igwe Gyan on Afeema FM in Koforidua, Prophet Kusi Appiah disclosed that, Dr Bawumia will choose his running mate between Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

"Bawumia running will be from Ashanti Region, I know everything about him and it will be between the Energy Minister and Deputy Finance Minister, it will never twist", he disclosed.

He also added that no one should underrate John Kumah in this race.

"Never underrate him, never, never, never! John Kumah is praying and he is very prayerful, his wife is praying! ", he added.

Apart from his spiritual strength, the Ejisu lawmaker and deputy finance minister has been lauded by many for his extraordinary leadership and integrity.

Dr. Kumah's commitment to promoting economic growth and job creation has been instrumental in transforming his Constituency and the nation as a whole. He has facilitated the establishment of businesses and implemented programs to empower local entrepreneurs by encouraging investment and providing skills training, he has created avenues for sustainable employment and economic empowerment within and without his Constituency

The venerable man of God, Prophet Kusi Appiah also revealed that Dr. Bawumia will choose his running mate in less than a month after he emerges victorious in the November 4 Presidential Primaries of their party.