The presidential candidates for the 2024 General Election Thursday signed a Peace Pact to ensure harmony and peace prevail before, during and after the December 7 polls.

It was initiated by the National Peace Council and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) to provide the platform for the presidential candidates to pledge to commit to peace in the upcoming general election.

The Peace Pact, the fourth in the series, was signed at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra, with eight out of the 12 candidates present while four were represented.

The flagbearers of the two major political parties: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC), were present to sign the pact.

The other candidates were George Twum-Barima-Adu, an Independent Candidate, Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress, Kofi Koranteng, an Independent Candidate, and Nana Akosua-Frimpomaa, Convention People’s Party.

The rest were Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana, and Dr Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr, Great Consolidated Popular Party, and Mohammed Frimpong, National Democratic Party.

Alan John Kyerematen of the Movement for Change was represented by Nana Ohene Ntow, Christian Kwabena Andrew of Ghana Union Movement was represented by his Vice Presidential Candidate, Evelyn Serwa Bonsu, Nana Kwame Bediako of The New Force was represented by his Aide.

They all pledged their commitment to maintaining the peace and stability and urged all stakeholders to do same, as a peaceful election is a shared responsibility.

Dignitaries present to witness the event included Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu.

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, said Ghana had been a beacon of democracy and shinning example of promoting democratic tenets in Africa and beyond.

Therefore, it was incumbent on all the presidential candidates, political parties, the Electoral Commission, the security agencies, the judiciary and the media must endeavour to ensure accountability and avert actions that could create conflicts.

He noted that most of the conflicts that had plagued Africa were triggered by poorly conducted elections and underscored the need for Ghana to take a cue and avoid any actions that could create anarchy.

He said Ghana’s past successes in conducting elections were no guarantee for a good performance in the future and, thus, urged all stakeholders to avoid complacency and work diligently towards free, fair and transparent polls.

“Let’s take nothing for granted. There is no room for complacency,” Dr Chambas said.

He entreated the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct credible elections and not give any room for skeptics to suspect any foul play.

He urged the security agencies to be professional in maintaining law and order, and act decisively without fear or panic in any situation.

The media, especially social media, must avoid spreading mis/disinformation, fake news, rumours, and character assassination, he said.

Dr Chambas asked the judiciary to ensure accountability and deliver justice impartially and timeously.

To the political leaders and all political activists , he appealed for the avoidance of hate speech and actions likely to incite their followers to violence.

“The eyes of the world are on Ghana with many election observers already here to observe the elections…so let’s conduct ourselves well so that they can report that our elections are exemplary.”

The Reverend Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, the Chairperson, National Peace Council, said since the passage of the National Peace Council Act in May 2011, it had taken steps to promote dialogues and consensus building among political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies, and Parliament.

That had begun to yield positive results, he said, and urged all interest groups in the elections to be tolerant and use dialogue and consensus building to resolve their differences.

Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, the Chairperson, Electoral Commission, said the signing of the Peace Pact marked a significant block in ensuring national development.

It also signalled to the followers that, indeed, their leaders were committed to peace and were putting the national interest ahead of their personal interests, she said.

On ensuring accountability and transparency in its activities, the EC had adopted three essential ingredients – transparency, responsiveness and inclusiveness – throughout its engagements with all stakeholders.

To that end, the EC Boss said the Commission had published all relevant information concerning the 2024 polls on its website and social media platforms for accessibility.

She, therefore, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to conducting this year’s general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.