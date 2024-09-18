2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has formally acknowledged receipt of the petition submitted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration on Tuesday.

The NDC has been calling for a forensic audit of the electoral roll ahead of the December 7 elections, raising concerns about the credibility of the voters’ register.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, the EC assured the public and the NDC that it is committed to delivering a credible and robust final voters’ register.

“The process of producing the Final Register is in its early stages,” the statement said.

He added that the Commission is aware of the critical importance of the voters’ register in ensuring fair and transparent elections.

The EC expressed its willingness to engage with the NDC on their concerns.

“We assure the NDC and all stakeholders of our avowed commitment to delivering a credible and robust Final Register ahead of the December 2024 Elections,” Tettey stated.

While the Commission has promised to review the NDC’s petition, a formal response to the opposition party’s demands will be provided in the coming days. In the meantime, the EC reiterated that its doors remain open for dialogue, stressing the importance of collaboration to ensure the integrity of the upcoming election.

The NDC’s demonstration across all 16 regions of the country aimed to press the EC for greater transparency in the electoral process, specifically calling for a forensic audit of the voters’ roll to eliminate discrepancies.

The EC’s response signals a willingness to address these concerns through further engagement.

As the December elections approach, the assurance from the EC that it will work towards a transparent and fair process may ease some of the tensions surrounding the voters’ register.

However, stakeholders, including the NDC, will be watching closely as the Commission moves forward with finalising the register.