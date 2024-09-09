1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will refund the filing fees of all disqualified presidential aspirants for the 2024 elections.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa announced this at a press conference on Friday September 20, 2024.

The electoral body on Friday announced the disqualification of 11 candidates and the approval of 13 after the vetting of their nomination forms.

The affected persons included Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Janet Nabla of the People’s National Party (PNP).

Others were Nana Stephens Adjepong, Paul Perkoh, James Kwesi Oppong, John Enyonam Kwakwu Kpikpi, Dr. Samuel Sampong Ankrah, and Nii Amu Darko.

The list also includes Samuel Apea-Danquah, Desmond Abrefah, and Kofi Asamoah-Siaw of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).