5 hours ago

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has urged electoral officials to uphold integrity and professionalism in the upcoming elections.

In her address on Thursday, December 5, the EC Chair emphasized the crucial role that officials play in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

“As the Commission has already indicated, our collective roles – yours and ours – is not to make anybody a President or a Member of Parliament. Ours is to conduct orderly, credible, fair, and highly professional and efficient elections.

“That is what we have all been employed to do and that is what we have employed you to do. In doing so, we charge you to do it with integrity and to let truth guide you.

“Be fair in all your dealings; be transparent and above board; follow the directions provided you by the Commission, including the wearing of gloves before counting of votes, the posting of Pink Sheets in all Polling Stations, among others. Count the votes accurately, and fill out the forms professionally,” Mensa stated.

She stressed the significance of the Presiding Officers’ roles and their work at the polling stations, which culminates with the Pink Sheets, determining the election’s outcome.

Jean Mensa urged officials to perform their duties with integrity and truth, guided by God’s light.

“Your role as Presiding Officers, and here I am talking about Presiding Officers, and your work at the Polling Stations, which culminates with the Pink Sheets, is what determines the outcome of the Election. We urge you to do it with integrity and truth and let God’s light guide you.

“Let us all remember, you and us alike, that at the end of the day, we will be answerable to God for our actions and our activities. Let us remember that God will judge us for all we do,” she added.