11 minutes ago

The founder and leader of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolf Oduro Gyebi, known widely as the Eagle Prophet, has described upcoming events leading to the 2024 presidential election as ‘unpleasant.’

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, the prophet said the ruling New Patriotic Party will likely be compelled into electing a new flagbearer after an initial election.

“Whatever be the case the NPP will elect a flagbearer to face off with the NDC’s presidential candidate. What I will say as a prophet with the eye of the spirit is that it wouldn’t be pleasant at the end of the day. But when the winner emerges, the winner might not compete with the presidential candidate of the NDC,” he stated.

Probed further about his prophecy, Eagle Prophet said “what will happen is will the NPP elect a new flagbearer or they will hand over the baton to the one who came second?”

The NPP ahead of the 2024 presidential election is going through its flagbearer election process.

The NPP opened nomination on Friday, May 26, 2023, and subsequently closed the nomination process on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the NPP is set to reduce the number of its presidential hopefuls to five in a revised timetable of activities the party released on Monday, June 12, 2023.

According to the revised NPP timetable, the vetting of the prospective presidential aspirants will commence on July 3 to July 6, 2023.

The election of the five final aspirants from the 10 who have picked forms will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and run-off will continue on Saturday, November 11, 2023, should there be any tie among aspirants.

This information is entailed in a press release signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, according to a Joynews report.

A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.

The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Source: Ghanaweb