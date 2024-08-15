1 hour ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has announced that the party will not be part of any peace declarations before the 2024 elections.

Mr. Nketia stressed that past experiences have shown such declarations to be ineffective in preventing violence.

He argued that instead of relying on symbolic gestures, proactive measures should be prioritized to prevent violence.

He criticised the practice of signing peace agreements only after tensions have escalated, urging authorities to speak out and take action before potential conflicts or violence occur.

In an interview with Joy News, Mr Nketia said, “The declaration doesn’t mean anything to us, it doesn’t because all previous declarations have not been adhered to, no declaration has solved any problem. If you allow violence to brew, you’ll have violence whether you sign a declaration or not.

“That’s why, more than a year ago, I started talking about the need for us to remove the building blocks for a violent election.”

“At any stage when something is happening, I call on those who in future, will call us to sign a declaration to speak up so that we stop this particular thing from happening.

“Otherwise, if you let those things build up and then say, ‘Let’s play a peace football match, sign a declaration, and hope for a peaceful election,’ peaceful election wouldn’t happen.”