34 minutes ago

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has delivered a firm warning against any attempts to manipulate the upcoming elections, emphasizing the party’s resolve to protect the integrity of the polls.

Addressing supporters at the NDC’s final rally held at Zurak Park in Madina on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Mahama called on electoral authorities, security agencies, and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to uphold democratic values and ensure a transparent electoral process.

“I caution the NPP administration, the security services, and everyone tasked with overseeing this election. Resist the nefarious actions some may be planning,” he urged.

He further rallied Ghanaians, stating, “To the people of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress will stand with you at the polling station. Together, we will guard our votes and firmly resist any attempts to steal them.”