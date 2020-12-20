17 hours ago

Security operatives especially soldiers who shot and killed protestors at Collation centres during the just-ended polls were interfering with the electoral process.

“We saw military men interfering with the collation of results, seeking to swap pink sheets, seeking to change results,” National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi alleged.

“And when people protested, they shot some of them and killed them,” he added while probing in a post-election analysis of the 2020 polls on Newsfile Saturday, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi noted that perpetrators in the just-ended elections will be encouraged to engage in similar acts with impunity as exhibited in the elections if they go punished.

“When we were going into the elections as key stakeholders we thought it was going to be peaceful, free and fair but unfortunately that was not the case.”

“When you fail to punish wrongdoers, you embolden wrongdoers to engage in wrongdoing with breeding impunity, that is what we saw between the 7th and the 10th of December when we went for this year’s elections.” He stressed.

He said, “In Techiman, we had a protest after the EC did the charade they described as collation. We thought what they had done did not constitute collation so we said, do the proper thing, let’s collate the result and declare the winner, we started protesting, nobody fired a gun, and nobody assaulted anybody.”

Source: MyNewsGh