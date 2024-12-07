1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals in connection with a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region that resulted in the death of one person and left another injured.

The suspects, identified as Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed, are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The injured victim is receiving medical treatment, while the body of the deceased has been sent to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

In a separate incident, Police have arrested a polling station agent, Kwofie Stephen, for allegedly engaging in double voting at the Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom polling station A in the Western Region during the ongoing general elections.

The suspect is also in custody and assisting with investigations.

The Police have assured the public of their commitment to ensuring law and order throughout the electoral process.