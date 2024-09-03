32 minutes ago

Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, a prominent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has labelled the Electoral Commission (EC) under Chairperson Jean Mensa as the "greatest threat" to Ghana's democracy.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Crusaders Against Corruption in Accra, themed "The Scareface of Corruption in Ghana," Dr. Tamakloe criticised the Commission for attempting to transfer names from the voter register between constituencies, describing it as a criminal act that "must not be condoned."

"The conduct and posture of the NPP-packed Electoral Commission is something that can plunge the country into chaos," Dr. Tamakloe warned, expressing concern over what he sees as a deliberate effort to undermine the nation's democratic process.

The event featured notable speakers including former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo, former trade minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah, anti-corruption advocate P.C. Appiah Ofori, political scientist Amoako Baah, and others who discussed the growing corruption threat in Ghana.