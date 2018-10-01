3 hours ago

The Chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, has written to the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra to dismiss a suit brought before it by Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency Ernest Henry Norgbey.

Mr Norgbey had requested information on the processes that led to the procurement of some equipment purportedly for the compilation of a new voters’ register by the Commission.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP made the request under the Right to Information Act 2019, Act 989.

But the EC responded by saying some sections of the Act were not met by the applicant.

“An applicant seeking to access information under this Act shall pay the fee or charge approved by Parliament in accordance with the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009 (Act 793),” the EC stated, pointing out that the charges and fees have not been approved yet.

Mr Norgbey did not take kindly to this and proceeded to the High Court to sue the EC for infringing on his rights under Act 989.

But in her response, Jean Mensa says the application by the lawmaker is “an attempt by the Applicant to side-step the requirements and procedure specifically laid down by statute for exercising the right to information”.

It added: “The Respondent has been advised and verily believe same to be true that the application herein and the reliefs sought by the Applicant are in breach of Sections 28 and 51 of the Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and ought to be dismissed by this Honourable Court.”

3news