42 minutes ago

The Eminent Advisory Committee (EAC) of the Electoral Commission (EC) has called on all political parties and other stakeholders to remain calm over the Commission’s intent to procure a new Biometric Voter Management System.

The Committee, in a statement signed by its chairman Justice Emile Short and copied to the Ghana News Agency, called for a ceasefire in the political space as efforts were made to address the matter regarding the compilation of the new register.

It said EAC had met the EC and would meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee to have further deliberations on the matter.

The EAC is a body set up by the Commission to enhance engagement and interactions between it and the public as Ghana prepares for the 2020 general elections.

According to the EC, the Committee is one of the new approaches to maintaining an open door that invites and responds to the concerns and interests of the citizenry.