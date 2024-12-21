4 hours ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has issued a stern warning, asserting that electoral malpractices and crimes will not go unpunished.

In a brief post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Kwetey cautioned those involved in election irregularities, signaling that accountability will follow the anticipated transition of power on January 7.

“Electoral crimes have no expiry date. After January 7, the time of reckoning will come,” the post stated.

Mr. Kwetey’s remarks come as the Electoral Commission (EC) conducts a re-collation of results for nine disputed constituencies.

So far, the EC has declared results for seven constituencies, all in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central.