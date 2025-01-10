8 hours ago

Electrochem Ghana Limited has condemned a raid on its operations in Ada, Greater Accra Region, by armed thugs who claimed affiliation with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A statement issued by Electrochem Ghana Limited indicated that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at approximately 3:00 am.

The facility was overrun by the assailants wielding cutlasses and firearms, resulting in significant damage and losses.

According to the statement, the perpetrators explicitly claimed they were acting on behalf of the NDC, with the raid reportedly led by a known activist of the party.

The attackers, described as brazen and organized, ransacked the premises, causing havoc and stealing essential office supplies along with a substantial quantity of salt products from the warehouse.

According to the company, this criminal act not only inflicted considerable financial losses but also disrupted operations, leaving a lasting impact on its workforce and local activities.

“We are deeply disturbed by this brazen attack on our facilities,” said Abdul Razak Adam, Chief Executive Officer of Electrochem Ghana Limited. He added, “The safety of our employees is our top priority, and this incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures to protect our personnel and assets.”

Electrochem Ghana Limited, a prominent Ghanaian enterprise, plays a pivotal role in the local economy, employing approximately 1,800 permanent workers and supporting over 3,000 casual workers during peak salt mining seasons.

The recurring security breaches pose not only a threat to the company’s operational stability but also jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of Ghanaian citizens who depend on the company for employment opportunities.

“This attack is not just an assault on our company but on the broader investment climate in our region,” added Adam. “It undermines the trust of our local and international investors who have made significant contributions to our operations and community initiatives.”

Since assuming control of the concession, Electrochem Ghana Limited has actively engaged in community development efforts, including the establishment of community pans, outgrower schemes, and various initiatives aimed at enhancing local livelihoods.

The company states that its commitment to sustainable practices and community welfare has been a cornerstone of its operations, further emphasizing the detrimental impact of such violent acts on the local economy and social fabric.

“We urgently call upon the authorities to take decisive action to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for this heinous act,” Adam continued.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable to prevent further destabilization of our operations and to restore confidence in the safety of businesses operating in the region.”