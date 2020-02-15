2 hours ago

King Faisal are still searching for their first victory after 10 matches in the Ghana Premier League despite scoring 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League.

The Kumasi based side took the lead through their on loan striker Osman Ibrahim with his sixth goal of the campaign.

Faisal's generous defence allowed the home side an opening to equalize on the stroke of half time as Eleven Wonders restored parity through Musa Sule.

Eleven Wonders took over the entirety of the second half and made their dominance count as they took the lead in the 78th minute through Samuel Boakye with a sumptous volley from the edge of the box.

The away side are win-less in the Ghana Premier League and have confirmed their candidacy for relegation by all standards having scored 13 goals and conceding 22 goals.