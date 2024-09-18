4 hours ago

Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed his profound sense of pride and gratitude for representing Ghana on the international stage, calling it a "blessing."

Owusu, born in France to Ghanaian parents, initially represented France at youth levels before choosing to switch his national allegiance.

Since making the switch, he has become an integral part of Ghana's national team, competing in major tournaments including the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

In a recent interview with Flashscore, Owusu shared his heartfelt feelings about his international career. "For me, it’s a good thing to play for my country.

I am very happy to go on international duty. When I was a kid, I always dreamt of playing for my country. I take it as a blessing," he said.

Owusu also revealed his admiration for key figures in Ghanaian football, particularly Kevin-Prince Boateng and Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

He grew up idolizing these players and felt a deep sense of honor when he had the chance to play alongside them.

"Growing up, I used to watch Kevin-Prince Boateng a lot. I loved him as a kid. Andre Ayew too, because when you're from France, he is the 'big, big' man.

Having the chance to play with him in the national team was a big honor for me," he added.

Elisha Owusu's journey from youth football in France to representing Ghana at the highest levels underscores his dedication and passion for the sport, as well as his deep connection to his Ghanaian roots.