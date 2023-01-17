1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu has begun training his new side after joining them on Monday from KAA Gent.

The midfield enforcer has penned a two and half year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Elisha Owusu came through the academy ranks at Lyon and previously played in the French Ligue 2 at Les Gonnes and Sochaux.

He becomes the relegation battlers’ fourth signing of the month, after the loan arrivals of Akim Zedadka, Matthis Abline and Isaak Touré, from Lille, Rennes and Marseille respectively.

Owusu was a member of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but he did not make a single appearance for Ghana.

Elisha arrived in Ghent in July 2019 and played a total of 126 matches.

Three European campaigns - from AS Roma to Molde - and a Belgian Cup later, he leaves Artevelde city for an adventure in France as his contract with KAA Gent was to expire in the summer.

The Olympique Lyonnais-trained player has built a solid reputation, even being considered one of the best midfielders in the Jupiler League.

With Auxerre, the native of Montreuil will have the opportunity to play his first minutes in the top flight after having only played in Ligue 2 during the 2018-2019 season with Sochaux. He has signed up until June 2026 and will wear number 42.