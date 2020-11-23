3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has suspended his political campaign following the tragic incident that occurred in his constituency.



On Sunday, November 22, 2020, about 30 supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were hit by a vehicle at Azuleneno in the Western region, killing one and injuring the others.

The MP for the constituency in an interview with Citi FM noted that he has been hit hard by the unfortunate incident.

Mr Buah stated in the interview that “this is a big blow for me. I am looking at those who got injured and three people in critical condition, and we are praying with them to recover speedily. We are not going on with campaigns now.”

He also assured the injured supporters of receiving the best treatment.

“We need to focus on them and make sure that they recover. It’s not about me but about the people I want to lead and serve, and I will support the injured persons so that they can recover fully,” he added.

Ghanaweb