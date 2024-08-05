6 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jay Asamoah Kola is currently training with Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak SC. He has been training with the club's first team for several days now.

The center-back joined the team last Friday after seizing a trial opportunity from the Ghanaian powerhouse, having turned down a move to Premier League rivals. Asamoah Kola had interest from Medeama SC and Basake Holy Stars FC but chose the opportunity at Hearts of Oak SC for trials.

Kola would be offered a long-term contract if he impresses Coach Abubakar Outtara and the entire technical staff in the coming days. The coach is a fan of the ball-playing center-back but wants to observe him closely at Pobiman.

The addition of the former Rostocker FC youngster to the Continental Club Masters set-up would undoubtedly be a positive one. He boasts of aerial dominance and can also play the ball with his feet.

At 23, Kola already demonstrates leadership qualities and commands the backline.

Considering the number of goals conceded by Hearts of Oak SC last season (31), scoring just 35 goals due to unconvincing and inconsistent performances by the backline, Jay Kola could provide a solution. Several local sports pundits also believe he is a good fit and a suitable replacement for Kofi Agbesimah.

He played a crucial role in Elmina Sharks avoiding relegation in the Access Bank Division One League during the 2023/24 campaign, where his highly-rated performances earned him six Man-of-The-Match awards.

If his performance in training catches the attention of the technical staff, Asamoah Kola will be offered a long-term contract.

Story by Kolog Bonaventure