1 hour ago

Elmina Sharks have taken the extra ordinary step of dissolving their Academy side for playing an unsanctioned game with the senior side of Sekondi Hasaacas at the Essipong Stadium in Takoradi.

The said match ended 4 nil in favour of Sekondi Hasaacas in a game which officials of the Elmina based side have denied any knowledge of.

According a statement released by Elmina Sharks their last friendly fixture was played against Medeama at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

The team have therefore decided to dissolve their entire academy while they have also reported the organizers of the said game to the Police.

